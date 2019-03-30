Increase Customer Satisfaction. Improve Conversions. Find out why having a chat support system is an essential component of your lead generation process.



Lead generation is a continuous business activity.



As current leads are fulfilled, more have to be generated to sustain your business.



According to a Marketo Study, 96% of visitors to your website aren’t ready to buy from you yet. The onus is on you to create an enabling environment for purchase.



Effective communication is integral in driving consumers from the first point of contact to the point of favorable actions. In today’s digital society, phone calls and emails aren’t sufficient; a chat support system is key to engage the digital consumer base.

