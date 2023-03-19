Here at Process Street, we love workflow automation.
After all, our platform was designed with the purpose of making things easier for our customers. And well-designed workflow automation can do just that.
Because, let’s face it, inputting data manually is both tedious and inefficient. It wastes time and resources, and it generally makes a lot of people miserable!
But what is workflow automation, and why should you care about it? Can it help transform your business from slow-progressing to dynamic and efficient?
We’ll be exploring those questions in more detail, so stick around.
