When working with a limited budget, everything seems too expensive! Here are some tips to help prioritize spend while crafting a good marketing strategy.



So, how expensive is a good marketing strategy, especially when you’re bootstrapping your way to sales?



Without marketing, all the products and services you’ve worked tirelessly to carefully craft, will most certainly go unnoticed.



Unfortunately, you’ve probably spent most of your money creating those products and services. The idea of having to pull together an unimaginable sum to start a marketing campaign is daunting and there’s no point in implementing a bad marketing strategy.

