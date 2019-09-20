Bloggers helping you grows your online business long-term because imagine a small, loyal army buying your stuff, promoting you, commenting on your blog.
Imagine if I generously built my friend network today to establish a community around my blog? I could easily travel 500 miles. Maybe not today; but 500 miles is gonna happen.
500 miles has to happen because if 4, 10 then 100 or more friends grow my business by promoting and endorsing me and by buying my stuff, I will see their efforts multiple exponentially. Seems like magic but it is community.
Do You Run a Self-Driven Blog or Community-Driven Business? – BlogwithVK
