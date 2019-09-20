17
Vote
3 Comment
Bloggers helping you grows your online business long-term because imagine a small, loyal army buying your stuff, promoting you, commenting on your blog.

Imagine if I generously built my friend network today to establish a community around my blog? I could easily travel 500 miles. Maybe not today; but 500 miles is gonna happen.

500 miles has to happen because if 4, 10 then 100 or more friends grow my business by promoting and endorsing me and by buying my stuff, I will see their efforts multiple exponentially. Seems like magic but it is community.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
25 minutes ago

Lisa: You are right about that! Talk to you soon again! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 25 minutes ago

Lisa: I am all for starting out with your blog by yourself, and then turn into an online community with individuals that share your mission, vision, and core values. That is what I want to strive for with my tea blogs and sites. My new media and networking activities will create a positive movement in the future... :)

Best Premises,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 36 minutes ago

Hi Martin, Yes, creating that community is key and it is always changing through time. There are very few who are still in the community today that were 10 years ago. Always be ready to engage new people in your community :) Have a great day Martin.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company