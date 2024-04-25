I have managed social media for over a decade and about 25% of social media posts start or end with a question. It’s a way to get people to think about your point or content. That is until the social media networks decide that you can no longer ask questions which may be considered engagement farming.
Engagement Farming: Why Is Asking Questions A No-No Today?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://lisapats.medium.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on April 25, 2024 6:50 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments