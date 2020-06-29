To get hired or gain new clients for your business in this challenging economy, you need clearly define your value to your intended audience. A smart way to do this is with a personal brand statementâ€”a short, one- or two-sentence slogan you use to market yourself.



Your personal brand statement is not the same thing as your job title, your personal mission statement, or even your career goals. None of these concepts are designed to sell your services to anyone.



Instead, your personal brand statement is more of a catchy jingleâ€”one that will easily stick in peopleâ€™s minds. To increase the odds of doing so, you need to ensure your statement does the following:

