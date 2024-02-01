Being a part of the social media world as a digital marketer necessitates being perpetually active, from seeking inspiration in various feeds, interacting with comments, to staying updated with the latest trends. Adding the elements of the relentless news cycle and dealing with internet trolls could potentially lead to complete exhaustion working in digital marketing jobs today.



We’re offering our top strategies to safeguard your mental wellbeing when your work involves social media or spending significant time online in digital marketing jobs.

