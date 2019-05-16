26
Show Time - Takis Athanassiou

What are you hoping to achieve when it comes to your marketing aims? Is your strategy clear and your objectives adequately set out?

It doesn’t matter if you’re a solopreneur or part of a small team, there are times when your marketing plans need an overhaul. This is especially true if your marketing seems to be falling short of the mark and not getting you in front of your customers on a regular basis.

One thing you might consider to get your name in the spotlight, raise some brand awareness and get you talking face-to-face with the people you should, is an industry exhibition. In this guide, we take a look at what exhibitions give you and how you can best prepare for one.



