In the modern day, where customers are willing to rave about your products or services online, User-Generated Content has become a crucial component of the content marketing strategy. User-generated content, or UGC, is content produced by brand customers. The content may consist of reviews, comments, posts from social media, and images.
UGC Marketing: Why Your Brand Needs It In 2022-23 - BusinessLoad.comPosted by ben_london under Direct Marketing
From https://www.businessload.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on September 25, 2022 4:04 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments