Collecting email addresses from people who visit your online space in exchange for something is what’s known as email marketing.

The purpose of this strategy is to give a visitor to your website a free gift in exchange for their personal details. You can offer anything really, but it’s best to give them something of value.

A video course, eBook and/or a weekly newsletter can be enough to “squeeze” an email address out of a visitor to your site.


