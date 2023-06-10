In a time marked by incredible tech advancements and the digital revolution, there's one industry that stands out for its game-changing impact: FinTech. From digital payments and lending platforms to robo-advisors and blockchain technology, FinTech has disrupted traditional financial systems, offering greater convenience, accessibility, and efficiency to consumers and businesses alike.





In this episode, I'm joined by Ashish Khandelwal, the visionary behind ANQ Finance and a true trailblazer in India's FinTech landscape. Ashish is a seasoned entrepreneur who combines his expertise in finance and technology to launch and scale ventures, aiming to revolutionize finance and empower individuals with innovative solutions to achieve their financial dreams.





Join us as we take a behind-the-scenes look into building and scaling a FinTech startup.

