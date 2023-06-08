16
Most business owners have at least two bank accounts, one for their personal finances and another for business assets. From time to time, business owners may desire to transfer funds from one account to the other. The most common reason for this? Paying yourself a salary. Read more.


Share your small business tips with the community!
