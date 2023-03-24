The past few months have been a difficult time for small businesses, especially with small biz banking. With the economic downturn, many businesses have fallen victim to bank collapses and other financial challenges.



That’s why it is more important than ever to be diligent when selecting a bank account for your small business. Here is an overview of what to look for in a small biz banking account after the recent bank collapse. As you will see below, I’ve been through one before and it was not pretty!

