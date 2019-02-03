Not only did 2018 prove to be a rather good year to be a small business owner but it also turned out to be a historic year to sell a small business. According to the business resale site BizBuySell, 2018 saw a record number of small businesses changing hands. Moreover this marked the third year in a row where a new high for business buying and selling was set.
