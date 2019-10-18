Many small business owners and entrepreneurs enter the arena to do something they’re passionate about. It might be providing a service like website design or wedding planning, or it could be a product that has the potential to change lives.



Most don’t get into it with starry-eyed dreams of managing ledgers, keeping the books, doing cost-benefit analyses and doing taxes. But these can be the areas that make a business sink or swim.



You could be one of the most skilled designers in your area or have an idea that people love but if you lack the financial literacy to navigate the business world, that’ll be all that matters. Read on to see why financial education is so important and how you can fit it into your busy schedule.

