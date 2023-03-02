You've been told by a financial advisor that you need an income statement for your business. An income statement can help you in many ways. For example, it can help you track your revenue and keep an eye on your expenses. But it can also help you make financial forecasts for the future. And, oh yes, it can absolutely be critical when calculating out your taxes. But what is an income statement exactly? What are some examples? What are some definitions of some of the major terms you'll come across while putting together your income statement? And do you need some guidance putting one together in the first place. You'll find all this information and more in the following post.

