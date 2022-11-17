21
Should You Have Employees or Not?

You have a lot of decisions to make as a prospective franchise owner.
One of them, and it’s a big one, is whether you should own a franchise that requires employees. Have you put some thought into that?


Written by lyceum
5 days ago

Lisa: How to cut the red tape?
- 0 +



Written by franpro
6 days ago

Having employees isn't easy. For sure! Worth it? TFK
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
6 days ago

Exactly!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 days ago

That is the question, Joel. Do you have employees?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
7 days ago

Yes, there is Martin. However, it depends on where you work and if you work from home it can be all done there. You need a good accountant and attorney to set it up right.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 days ago

Lisa: Why should it be so complicated? How about friendly competition between states, getting rid of the red tape? ;)
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
7 days ago

I have 2 freelancers but I would think having a lot of employees would be costly and timely to keep track of. I would grow very slowly with them.
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
6 days ago

Martin, yes too much red tape for sure!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 days ago

That is an interesting point of view. I would like to have some freelancers, working for me, sometime in the future. I do not think I want to have employees.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 days ago

I heard from Todd C. of Bluebrry podcast host is seeking a social media person. The position is open in like four different states. It is a payroll thing, and how to set it up I different states, for a small company. Is it lots of red tapes in some states?
- 1 +



