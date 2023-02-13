Your initial investment for a home services franchise business opportunity is often reasonable. On average, you can expect to invest anywhere from $100k-$300k. That's not bad for a starting business, and it draws a lot of interest in the sector from prospective franchisees.
The Ever-Popular Franchise Sector: Home ServicesPosted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.franchisedirect.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on February 13, 2023 9:15 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments