18
Vote
1 Comment
According to the first-rate editors at Merriam-Webster, being grounded means that one is “mentally and emotionally stable: admirably sensible, realistic, and unpretentious.” And in this particular case, that “one” is you. See how this relates to buying a franchise.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Joel: You have the feet on the ground! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company