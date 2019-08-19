23
Vote
1 Comment

Address Technostress to Keep Your Employees

Address Technostress to Keep Your Employees - https://www.talentlyft.com Avatar Posted by Kmartic under Human Resources
From https://www.talentlyft.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on August 19, 2019 9:15 am
Technostress, the stress created by technological devices, is one of the biggest sources of stress in the workplace. Technostress is an unfortunate reality in our modern age, but by making a concerted effort to address it in your company, you can use it to your advantage when recruiting people and retaining your current talent.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

The article is from late 2018, but I think it is still a valid topic. I have been think a lot a bout stress related to our digital devices, during my summer vacation. I will present solutions to this challenge later on this year.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company