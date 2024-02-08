In the latest episode of the Employee Onboarding Podcast, host Erin Rice engages in a dynamic conversation with HR luminary Leigh Elena Henderson, who brings over two decades of corporate HR expertise to the table. Together, they navigate the transformation of employee onboarding into an engaging, human-centric experience. From Leigh's journey with HR Manifesto LLC to insights into effective onboarding processes and strategies for empowering new hires, this episode offers a treasure trove of knowledge. Whether you're seeking the secret sauce to effective onboarding or keen to explore the potential impact of AI in the onboarding process, this episode promises to revolutionize your approach to welcoming new talent. Tune in and discover the keys to reshaping the narrative of employee integration.

