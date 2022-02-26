Why are so many small businesses talking about how to hire freelancers?



It’s because freelancers save businesses money. Hiring a freelancer is more economical than hiring a part-time or full-time employee. This is why more and more businesses, both small and large, are outsourcing freelance work nowadays.



In fact, 71% of hiring managers plan to sustain or increase their use of freelancers in the next six months, according to Upwork’s Future Workforce Report 2021.

