16
Vote
0 Comment
As the day begins with headlines around the world revolving around people quietly quitting or about states losing revenues due to loss of income tax, it has me wondering, what is going on?

What has happened to people refusing to get a job or to work hard anymore?


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company