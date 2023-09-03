In this podcast episode, we interview Justine Van den Mooter from Qwilr about designing an effective onboarding experience.

We discuss creating a comprehensive onboarding process for all new hires, regardless of their role or location, fostering manager involvement, and providing a supportive environment for new employees.

Justine shares her experience in revamping Qwilr’s onboarding process and highlights the importance of proactive communication, personalized tasks, and maintaining excitement throughout the onboarding period. We also touch upon the challenges of onboarding in a globally distributed company.

Overall, the episode emphasizes the significance of a well-designed onboarding process in creating a positive employee experience.

