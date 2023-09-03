In this podcast episode, we interview Justine Van den Mooter from Qwilr about designing an effective onboarding experience.
We discuss creating a comprehensive onboarding process for all new hires, regardless of their role or location, fostering manager involvement, and providing a supportive environment for new employees.
Justine shares her experience in revamping Qwilr’s onboarding process and highlights the importance of proactive communication, personalized tasks, and maintaining excitement throughout the onboarding period. We also touch upon the challenges of onboarding in a globally distributed company.
Overall, the episode emphasizes the significance of a well-designed onboarding process in creating a positive employee experience.
Podcast #12: Secrets of Globally Distributed Onboarding (Justine Van den Mooter)Posted by GayJanczunskikji under Human Resources
From http://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on September 3, 2023 9:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments