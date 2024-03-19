In the latest episode of Process Street’s Employee Onboarding Podcast, host Erin sits down with Tarek Kamil, CEO and founder of Cerkl, to explore the future of employee onboarding in a world powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Tarek shares insights into his passion for technology and AI, discussing the transformative potential of incorporating AI into the onboarding process. Throughout the conversation, listeners gain valuable insights into Tarek’s journey and the inspiration behind Cerkl, as well as the ethical considerations surrounding AI implementation. Join them as they discuss the exciting possibilities and future implications of AI in employee engagement.
Podcast: A Tech Pioneer’s Vision of Employee OnboardingPosted by GayJanczunskikji under Human Resources
