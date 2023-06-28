Laura Florin is an expert and accomplished people leader with more than 20 years of experience in leveraging people and resources to build strong teams at every level (not to mention being very familiar with the stay interview process). Now working for Videri, a maker of energy-efficient digital displays, Laura uses her expertise in people and compliance to manage four different onboardings in two countries. Laura understands what it takes to not only make new hires feel welcome but also make them feel like they want to stay for a long time. We were lucky enough to sit down with her and pick her brain on all the employee onboarding best practices. In this episode of The Employee Onboarding Podcast from Process Street, Laura discusses:

