In Process Street’s Employee Onboarding Podcast, Erin Rice engages with Vicki Ulinici, an HR expert, discussing transformative strategies shaping new employee integration. The episode covers vital onboarding aspects, including pre-boarding's impact and tailored approaches for hybrid, remote, and in-person settings. Vicki shares insights into HR processes, emphasizing engagement, and reflects on her successful onboarding experience. Practical tips for early onboarding success and Vicki's visionary perspective on gamification, AI integration, and cross-departmental involvement define the future of onboarding discussed in this valuable resource for HR and business leaders.
Podcast: How to Welcome & Integrate New Hires (From Personal Experience)Posted by Ihya1324 under Human Resources
From https://www.process.st 1 day 20 hours ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on December 20, 2023 7:25 am
