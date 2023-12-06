17
Ever wondered if your new hire’s first ‘hello’ could be from a chatbot? Or if that glowing quarterly review could someday be delivered by an AI?
Tune in to our latest episode of Process Street’s Employee Onboarding Podcast, where Erin and Max Sher pull back the curtain on the future of employee onboarding, training, and those all-important ‘wow’ moments.
Discover why some traditions are worth keeping and where technology could step in to elevate the experience.


Share your small business tips with the community!
