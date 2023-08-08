Luna Park is an online platform that connects remote teams with social games, icebreakers, and trivia that can be as short as five minutes or as long as 90. Since the pandemic, it’s pretty clear that remote work is here to stay, and that’s something Luna Park’s COO and co-founder Arlen Marmel saw early on. Thus, he was motivated to start the company in January 2021 with Ben Anderson. Having worked as the Head of Marketing and Distribution for Crunchyroll as well as the Director of Customer Acquisition & Retention at Hulu, Arlen is familiar with what it takes to bring people on board and retain them, whether that’s employees or customers. He’s a master at keeping people engaged. In this episode of the Employee Onboarding Podcast from Process Street, Arlen discusses:

