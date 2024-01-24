The U.S. Department of Labor recently issued a final rule that will force companies to treat some workers as employees rather than less expensive independent contractors. This development has significant implications for small business owners, affecting how they classify their workforce and the potential impact on their operations and bottom line with independent contractor vs. employee.
Independent Contractor Vs. Employee: Rule Impacts Small Biz
From https://smallbiztipster.com
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on January 24, 2024 2:28 pm
