Businesses can be organized in many different ways. How you organize your business determines much about how you do everything from paying taxes representing yourself to the public. A sole proprietorship may be one of the simplest. But what exactly is it? And what does it determine about how you run your business and how you are taxed?
What is a Sole Proprietor?Posted by ShawnHessinger under Legal
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 hours ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on December 28, 2022 2:58 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments