Following the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits are finding themselves in unprecedented straits as the economy has plummeted and daily life has come to a halt. However, in these dire times of need, we have still seen many businesses rise to the occasion to help others. From providing food and essentials to donating to research, there are countless ways their efforts are being felt by the national community.



Here are some of the most impactful ways businesses have helped during the pandemic, so far.

