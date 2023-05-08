A business can only function to its fullest potential with proper process management. As many businesses converted to remote work during the 2020 pandemic, a lot of process management became digital as well. While employees eventually returned to their offices, process management had found a new home in the cloud. With this sudden change and interest in perfecting process management, it’s worth doing a deep dive into what process management actually is. And as a company that, in all honestly, benefitted from that shift, we have a lot to say on the matter.
Definition of Process Management: What It Is and Why You Need It
Posted by GayJanczunskikji
