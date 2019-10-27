Multiple surveys over the last decade all show exactly the same result. About 85% of small business (5 to 20 employees) owners say that their exit plan is to sell to a third party.



Let’s do the math. There are currently over 3,000,000 small business owners over 55 years old in the USA. We can assume that by the time the youngest is 75, virtually all will have exited their businesses. That means an average of 150,000 businesses a year will transfer or close.

