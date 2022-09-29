When one Michigan educator set out to help her students build an app, she immediately felt out of her league. Fortunately, Allie Langwald, the High School Instructional Coach at Hope of Detroit Academy, wasn’t deterred when she didn’t find an immediate solution. Soon Langwald discovered Zoho Creator, and the software – combined with Zoho’s exceptional customer support – helped Hope of Detroit students gain national recognition.
Hope of Detroit Academy Wins National Contest Using Zoho CreatorPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on September 29, 2022 11:09 am
