So you have business processes that you can’t visualize. They’re inefficient and you don’t know what you can do to improve them. You’ve heard rumors of this great thing called process mapping and you’re intrigued. This is not the new tech taking over the world like AI. This is an ancient practice. An art lost to the toils of time and the Great Computer Age™. Process mapping can be done with a good ol’ pen and paper and can transform your business processes so much that you’ll start noticing the benefits immediately. But how? I’m so glad you asked. Let’s jump right in.





