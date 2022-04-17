16
How to Develop a Logistics Management System?

How to Develop a Logistics Management System?
From https://www.decipherzone.com
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on April 17, 2022 7:43 am
Logistics management refers to the management of the supply chain to meet the customer demands via planning, implementing and controlling the movement and storage of goods and services from the point of origin to their final destination. With logistics management, companies can reduce expenses and improve customer service while keeping track of data.


