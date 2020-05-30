16
Vote
0 Comment
Starting your own business is a thrill ride. Creating something from scratch, working in a field you’re passionate about and considering the financial potential of your enterprise can leave you feeling exhilarated.
Unfortunately, those feelings of elation may not be consistent throughout your tenure as the leader and figurehead of your business. In fact, if you aren’t careful, you could find yourself at increased risk for depression, burnout, and other mental health conditions.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company