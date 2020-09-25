17
Most of the people perceive the words “boss” and “leader” as identical. However they are extremely poles apart. A boss is someone who manages a team while a leader is someone who leads a team which happens to be much more impactful in a company. A leader is remotely more triumphant at encouraging a team, preserving top staff, structuring a champion culture and acquiring the most wanted results. Fortunately a boss can convert into a leader through becoming self- conscious and be determined to transform.


Written by lyceum
2 hours 49 minutes ago

Personally, I say that a true leader should have a rational ego, and be able to say the word, I.

Best Premises,

Martin
