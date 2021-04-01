Two old takes on leadership: Leaders are made. Leaders are born. Neither is accurate. The truth is a bit more complex and it has a lot of profound implications for leader behavior and leader development.
Leaders are Born, Leaders are Made — Two Leadership Myths False Dichotomy Makes For A Confusing Myth About LeadersPosted by Rbacal under Management
From https://rbacal.medium.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on April 1, 2021 1:45 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments