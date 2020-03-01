Gone are the days when traditional means of managing and leading staff could produce desired results. With pressurized workspaces and disengaged teams becoming common, there’s an emergent need for more result-oriented solutions. Increased stress and distraction levels in modern workspaces are impacting the concentration levels of employees. Team members are finding it difficult to collaborate and communicate. Now, it has become important to maintain commitment and motivation through positive coping mechanisms. Here’s how mindful management is being used for meeting organizational goals, globally.

