If you want to know how to implement changes in your small business, the answer is to start with simple steps. You also may have to deal with resistance along the way. You personally may have difficulty making changes that last. And your team may have difficulties changing the way they've been doing things up to now. Fortunately there's a deceptively simple way to proceed.
Simple Steps to Implement Change and Deal with Resistance - YouTubePosted by ShawnHessinger under Management
From https://youtu.be 3 hours ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on April 1, 2023 8:29 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments