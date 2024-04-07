spend a lot of my time these days helping business owners buy and sell companies. Buyers and sellers are almost always not prepared for the process. For sellers, they are surprised when buyers call “their baby (the company) ugly”. They also many times overvalue what their company is worth. For buyers, they are surprised that the financial statements are not always accurate or that under due diligence, the seller has “skeletons in their closet”.
The Biggest Mistakes Buyers and Sellers of Companies MakePosted by lyceum under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on April 7, 2024 6:39 pm
