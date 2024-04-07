16
Vote
0 Comment

The Biggest Mistakes Buyers and Sellers of Companies Make

The Biggest Mistakes Buyers and Sellers of Companies Make - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on April 7, 2024 6:39 pm
spend a lot of my time these days helping business owners buy and sell companies. Buyers and sellers are almost always not prepared for the process. For sellers, they are surprised when buyers call “their baby (the company) ugly”. They also many times overvalue what their company is worth. For buyers, they are surprised that the financial statements are not always accurate or that under due diligence, the seller has “skeletons in their closet”.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company