Looking for the best video hosting sites? You’re in the right place.



The problem with video content is that it’s heavy. Video files are much larger than images or text documents, so hosting them on your own website servers can negatively impact performance.



That’s where video hosting sites come in. You can upload and store your videos on these third-party platforms instead, and then embed them on your site from there.



The only question is—which site should you use to host your videos?



That’s what we’ll be exploring in this post. We’ll share our top picks and discuss each of their key features, pros and cons, and pricing.

