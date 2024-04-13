In the current digital age, user experience is a critical component of a successful website. If you ask yourself what represents your company's existence in the virtual world, the answer is rather straightforward. Your website connects your firm with the rest of the world, allowing them to see what amazing things you offer. It can be a huge real-estate business or a small start-up, no matter the size, you will still require a website. And with a website comes the issue of website user experience.



Simply put, website user experience is how people feel interacting with a website. It is particularly important to retain visitors or customers. 88% of users are dubious about returning to a site following an unpleasant browsing experience.

