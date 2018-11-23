One of the reasons that learning about branding is so confusing is because people use the words “brand” and “branding” to mean so many different things. Below I’ve listed 13 different definitions of either brand or branding and I think they are all valid definitions.



I sincerely believe the best way to learn about anything is to let yourself be vulnerable and ask a lot of questions. If you’re self-conscious about not using the right word, you may avoid the topic. So dig in and learn to embrace all the nuanced meaning behind the words “brand” and “branding.”

