Resilience. How would you define it or explain its meaning to someone else? What do you associate the word with? Strength? Toughness? The ability to weather the proverbial storm?



The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as ‘the ability to be happy, successful, etc. again after something difficult or bad has happened’ or, in more scientific terms, it’s ‘the ability of a substance to return to its usual shape after being bent, stretched, pressed.’



There are quite a few more definitions, but they all point to the same thing (and I don’t need to bore you with a repetition of dictionary definitions).

