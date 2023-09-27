Want to learn how to increase email open rates this year? We’ve got you covered.



Email open rates are arguably the most important email marketing metric. After all, if nobody opens your emails, no one’s going to click the links in them either.



Across industries, the average email open rate is a little over 21%. If you’re not hitting that benchmark, you’ve got work to do.



In this post, you’ll find 16 methods that are proven to boost open rates. We’ll explain why each of them works and show you how to implement them.



Ready? Let’s dive into it.

