16
Vote
0 Comment

25 Tips and Tricks on How to Stay in Touch with Customers

25 Tips and Tricks on How to Stay in Touch with Customers - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on April 4, 2020 10:50 am
Businesses around the country are struggling to respond to the effects of COVID-19. Whether your operation has closed or you’re just struggling to stay relevant in the time of social distancing, communicating with customers is key. But do you know how to stay in touch with customers?


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company