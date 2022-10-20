What are the best products to sell online right now? To answer this question, we scoured the web's top marketplaces and used data from multiple tools to find products that have a lot of consumer interest at the moment. In this post, we're breaking down all the data so you…
26 Best Products To Sell Online In 2022 (According To Data)Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://bloggingwizard.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on October 20, 2022 1:51 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
3 hours ago
Bookends are a great idea. I've got Stormtrooper book ends. Something similar with a nice mug split in the middle to form the bookends would be very cool.
I've seen something similar on Etsy. Just search for "cup bookends" to find them.
In terms of sourcing the product, I'm not sure since it's quite niche.
But in general, there should be plenty of opportunity for the print-on-demand model to work with custom mugs, coasters, etc. You could use Printful to integrate with Etsy, giving you an immediate audience to sell to.
Then message each customer with a discount code for your first book.