26 Best Products To Sell Online In 2022 (According To Data)

26 Best Products To Sell Online In 2022 (According To Data) - Posted by adamjayc
From https://bloggingwizard.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on October 20, 2022
What are the best products to sell online right now? To answer this question, we scoured the web's top marketplaces and used data from multiple tools to find products that have a lot of consumer interest at the moment. In this post, we're breaking down all the data so you…


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: Thanks for your great suggestions and tips! I appreciate it very much! :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

My pleasure, Martin. Always happy to help out :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: I want to find a way of selling my first book on tea, so I can continue with the series. Merchandise with prints from the illustrations of the book, is on the to do list. Maybe coming up with a new bookend product? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

I think there are some great merchandise opportunities for your first book on tea. And a lot of them should sell well simply because people love tea.

Bookends are a great idea. I've got Stormtrooper book ends. Something similar with a nice mug split in the middle to form the bookends would be very cool.

I've seen something similar on Etsy. Just search for "cup bookends" to find them.

In terms of sourcing the product, I'm not sure since it's quite niche.

But in general, there should be plenty of opportunity for the print-on-demand model to work with custom mugs, coasters, etc. You could use Printful to integrate with Etsy, giving you an immediate audience to sell to.

Then message each customer with a discount code for your first book.
- 0 +



